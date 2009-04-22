Monroe woman indicted for death of baby

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An Ouachita Parish grand jury has indicted a Monroe woman for allegedly killing her baby.

Twenty-year old Ashley Johnson is charged with second-degree murder.

She's accused of killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull and stabbing him last Wednesday.

Johnson remains in the Ouachita Correctional Center with bond set at $100,000.

