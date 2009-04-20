Shreveport off-duty officer attacked

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police arrested two people Sunday evening, accused of attacking an off-duty officer.

Police say the attack happened just before 6 o'clock as the officer sat in his car, with his two children, outside the Villa Del Lago Apartments on Milam in Shreveport.

The alleged attackers went to hide in the apartment complex, but were found by police. The reason that they attacked the off-duty officer is unknown at this time.

Nearly a dozen units responded and took the two young men into custody after a brief struggle.

