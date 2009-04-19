3-month old falls from window in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A three-month old baby is recovering after falling out of a window Saturday.

It all happened at a home in the 1900 block of David Raines Road in Shreveport.

Police say the baby was being watched by a babysitter. They say the sitter left for a minute, and the baby somehow fell about three feet out of a window

Patricia Carr was arrested and now faces a charge of improper supervision of a juvenile.

That three-month old was taken to LSU Hospital. Police say the baby has some serious injuries from bruises on his head, and a broken nose.

Police say CPS officials have been notified.

