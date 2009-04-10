Testimonials - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Testimonials

"Floyd was wonderful, helped with a water purification system and also a mini tank."

Paul Nagel

February 11, 2008

Dear Floyd & Elizabeth

I just wanted to let you know how pleased I am with my tankless water heater.  It is such a clean & neat way to heat water & have all I want.  I was so happy to get rid of the old ugly hot water tank.  I now have more room in my utility room with no fear of a leaking or busted water tank.

I was impressed with Floyd's knowledge of the tankless  water heaters.  He came to my house twice to explain  all of my choices & go into detail what had to be done.  He was prompt with service & very efficient with the installation.

Elizabeth was very easy to reach by phone & could answer a lot of my questions also.  She was most helpful in obtaining my tax credit form for me.  They both made sure I was completely satisfied.

Thank you both for an outstanding job.

Sincerely,

Marlene Simonton

714 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71104
PH#: 318) 865-8454
Email: CustSvc@ParkerPointe.Com
Website: www.ParkerPointe.com

Hours of Operation:
Mon - Fri 7AM - 5PM
Sat - 7AM - NOON
24 Hour Emergency Service

