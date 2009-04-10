Testimonials

"Floyd was wonderful, helped with a water purification system and also a mini tank."

Paul Nagel



February 11, 2008

Dear Floyd & Elizabeth

I just wanted to let you know how pleased I am with my tankless water heater. It is such a clean & neat way to heat water & have all I want. I was so happy to get rid of the old ugly hot water tank. I now have more room in my utility room with no fear of a leaking or busted water tank.

I was impressed with Floyd's knowledge of the tankless water heaters. He came to my house twice to explain all of my choices & go into detail what had to be done. He was prompt with service & very efficient with the installation.

Elizabeth was very easy to reach by phone & could answer a lot of my questions also. She was most helpful in obtaining my tax credit form for me. They both made sure I was completely satisfied.

Thank you both for an outstanding job.

Sincerely,

Marlene Simonton