Locally owned and operated by Floyd Parker

Floyd Parker

In his capacity as Top Gun, is in charge of sales, installations, service and repairs. The concept of the Tankless Hot Water Heater was introduced to him when he was in A/C Tech School. He said, then, that the Tankless Hot Water Heater was the Wave of the Future and he planned to get on the Boogie Board. He liked the idea of saving people money and saving the environment at the same time.

Floyd is Certified, Qualified, Licensed and Insured to install and service Tankless Hot Water Heaters, Air Conditioning & Heating Systems and Whole House Stand-By Generator Systems. In fact, Floyd was one of the first to be certified in NW Louisiana by Rinnai, Noritz and Bosch, three of the top Tankless Hot Water Heater companies in the United States. The Rinnai Corporation lists ParkerPointe as the only 5-Star Dealer within 100 miles. He is a Certified Dealer for Carrier, Payne, Trane and Goodman Heating & A/C equipment Floyd's experience and expertise in the Heating and Air Conditioning field, gives him the ability to repair and service the Tankless Hot Water Systems.

ParkerPointe Systems is the only company in the Shreveport/Bossier Area that specializes in Tankless Hot Water Systems. The Tankless Hot Water Heater is not a piece of plumbing; it is Mechanical and should only be installed by a Master Mechanical Contractor. They are more like the furnace in an Air Conditioning System. When there is a problem with a tankless unit, Floyd knows what to do and how to repair it.

ParkerPointe has 3 Divisions - Tankless Hot Water Systems, Heating & A/C Systems & Whole House Stand-By Generators. Floyd heads up the Tankless & Generator Division and Brandon Hobbs heads up the Heating & A/C Division. With the additions of Troy Sanders and Glen James, Service Technicians, service is just a phone call away.

ParkerPointe offers FREE On-Site-Consultations and No-Obligation-Proposals.

ParkerPointe Systems is proud to offer high efficiency Whole House Stand-By Generator Systems. When the power goes out, these systems offer fully automatic operation whether you are home or away and provide a permanent connection to natural gas or propane for uninterrupted operation. Computer controls actively manage your whole house power consumption so you can run both essential and high-wattage items such as central air conditioning while preventing against overload.

Service and Maintenance after the sale is just as important as the proper installation of the unit itself. Floyd says, "If you don't keep your units maintained, just like your car, they will let you down - usually, just when you need them the most."

Elizabeth Parker

Floyd's Trusty Side-Kick (and Wife), is the Office Manager. Sara Ladner, her assistant, takes care of the books. Together they make the calls and set the appointments, and keep the office running smoothly. From many years in the insurance industry, Elizabeth knows that Customer Service is one of the major keys to help a company grow.

The phone at ParkerPointe Systems is answered 24/7/365 by a real, live person.