6-hour standoff over in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - An overnight standoff that forced people from their homes ended early Friday morning when the suspect surrendered.

Everything began about 1:30 Friday morning when police say 21-year-old Christopher Chase Freeman called them from the Cedar Ridge Apartments and said he had killed his wife and was going to kill himself.

Once police and the city's SWAT team arrived, they evacuated several apartments.

Police say after six hours, Freeman surrendered.

After Freeman was in custody, Police found the body of his wife, 21-year-old Kayla Lea Freeman inside the apartment with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Freeman was booked into the Bi-State Justice Center on a charge of murder.

