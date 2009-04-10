Shreveport Police looking for teen homicide suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An overnight fight between two family members ended with one person dead and police looking for the teenage suspect.

Shreveport Police say a 14-year-old got into some type of argument with his uncle around 10:30 Thursday night at a home in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.

Police say the nephew left the house but later returned with a gun, firing one shot that hit 41-year-old Victor Tucker in the chest.

He died at the scene.

The 14-year-old fled from the scene and is being sought by police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.