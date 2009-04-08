E. TX students create symbol for organization

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Some students at a Texarkana Texas High School were recognized for creating a symbol for the Healing Helpers Organization.

Shalontay Johnson and Reginald Elijah, both juniors at Liberty Euylau High School were two out of a hundred students from other schools who came up with the winning symbol, which depicted a set of hands holding up the world.

The two students say their teacher helped set them in the right direction to come up with the symbol.

