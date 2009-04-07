Burglary suspect runs from police, K-9 makes collar

By Fred Childers - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Just before four o clock residents at the Grimmett Drive Apartments watched a patrol car slide into a fence while chasing Cordarius Holmes, a suspected burglar who has been on the run for months. "Mr. Holmes has been a nuisance for this community for a while," said Kevin Goodwin with the Shreveport Police Department.



A Crime Stoppers tip lead police to the area, when they spotted Holmes the chase was on. "He's a good runner, he ran up and down the apartment complex a couple times," said Goodwin.



But K-9, Nico, who was inside the patrol unit, is also a good runner. Nico was released from the unit, he immediately hopped over the toppled fence, darted across the backyard and cleared a standing fence that was about 4 feet tall. Seconds after that Nico had latched onto Holmes.



"Nico is hard to beat when it comes to running, and Mr. Holmes knows he's not fun when he gets caught," said Goodwin.



After heading to the E.R. Holmes will face several burglary charges, and now resisting arrest.