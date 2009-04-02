Arrest Made In Texarkana Student Murder

By Jonathan McCall - bio|email

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Texarkana High School student. The case was the only Bowie County homicide in 2008.

18 year old Derrick Antonio Robinson was shot on December 18th. Bowie County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the case and tell us that DNA evidence showed enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for the suspect.

Wednesday (4/1) night they arrested Robinson's fellow classmate, Ryan Johnson. We're told Johnson and Robinson were acquaintances.

Detectives tell us they believe Johnson is the only person involved in this murder.

©2009 KSLA-TV & Raycom Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.