Man Hit With Lamp During Video Game

By Jonathan McCall - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA(KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars tonight after reportedly hitting another man with a lamp over a video game.

Police say 30 year old Jason Blackwell was playing video games Wednesday (4/1) with another man, when he began to get loud. Police say the other man asked Blackwell to calm down, when he didn't, the man asked him to leave. And that's when police say Blackwell took a lamp and hit him in the head.

The victim had to get stitches, but is said to be ok. Blackwell now faces a charge of aggravated battery.