Father Arrested For Hitting Sons

By Jonathan McCall - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA(KSLA) - Shreveport Police say a 47 year old father made his 10 and 12 year old sons strip naked before allegedly hitting them repeatedly with a belt.

Morell Morris now faces two counts of cruelty to a juvenile after police say the kids mother brought them to LSU Medical Center.

Police say the 10 year old had lacerations to the upper part of his face, back and ankle. The 12 year old was said to have severe swelling on his backside. Police also say Child Protective Services has been notified.

