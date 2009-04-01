ALERT: Longview Check Scam warning

LONGVIEW, TX (KSLA) - Longview Police want to make the public aware of an alleged fraudulent check scheme targeting the elderly.

According to Longview Police, several retirement aged residents have received checks in the mail along with a letter informing them they have won a prize or been awarded money from a trust fund.

Residents should be aware that the checks may look real and may also be stamped with a well known bank name.

Police say the checks are NOT real. They advise do not cash or deposit these fraudulent checks.

Longview Police want to know if you or someone you may know has received one of these checks.

Be reminded that if you do cash or deposit the check you will be held responsible for the check, your account may be debited for the amount of the fraudulent check.

Anyone with any information on this scheme or may have been victim of this scheme is asked to call Longview Police and or your bank.

