Web site helps Shreveport find a way to breakup

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Heather Miles knows what she needs to do. "In the beginning it was great, then we moved in together." After three years, she just can't pull the plug. "Every time I try to leave, he wants to walk the straight and narrow," she says. Heather can't turn to her friends either. "They are sick of it."

For the missing link, Heather is searching the internet, where hopefully she will find her answer once and for all.

Website creator Colin Anawaty says helping people like Heather is the mission of his social networking website Breakkup.com. He says people want to get advice, but they might be able to get it from someone outside their inner circle.

Anawaty came up with the idea after a weekend listening to his girlfriends friends and all their drama. "I thought some of these people need to be slapped in the face."

So Anawaty decided to create a platform for people to spill all their drama. Breakkup.com offers the brutal truth from strangers. You can log on, post your situation and get advice from users just like you, all over the world. People can even vote, break up or chill out.

"Hoping to get more of one thing then another and go off a majority vote," says Miles.

You don't have to be sitting at your computer either. You can sneak anywhere at get advice with a new Breakkup.com IPhone application. You could even get a response immediately from the thousands of users logged on at any given time.

Anawaty says "there are 9,000 users and we get about 50 to 100 every day."

It's the anonimity that allows Heather to offer up everything heavy on her heart. "Most of the people who read it are never going to see me."

Heather says hopefully she can get several different vantage points. "Sometimes they can see what you can't."

It could be a fresh perspective from a perfect stranger that gets Heather to finally pull the plug.