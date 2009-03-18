Webster Parish Sheriff's Office releases name of 11-year-old hit by dad's truck

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The name of the 11-year-old boy killed Tuesday night in Webster Parish after being run over by his dad's truck has been released.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, the kid's name is Christopher Adams.

The fatal incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on McEtcheon Road off Highway 159, just North of Minden.

Police say Adams was jumping on or riding in the back of the truck when he fell off.

He was rushed to Minden Medical Center where he later died. Authorities say it was an accident, and no charges will be filed.