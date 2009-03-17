State prosecutors in Givens murder trial rest, defense now up

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Happening now in Caddo Parish. The second degree murder trial for Jonathan Givens continues Tuesday in Caddo Parish Court.

Right now, the state prosecutor has just rested their case. The defense is now proceeding with their defense testimony. Givens' defense attorney is Peter Flowers.

Givens is accused of beating a two-year-old to death back in 2006.

Just Monday, the coroner who performed the autopsy said the child did not die from poison, but from internal bleeding.

Flowers says there is no reason to believe the beating death of the two year old was a result of his client, Givens.