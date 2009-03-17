Parents of child hit on I20 speak only to KSLA News 12, Fund also set up to help with funeral

By Tania Francois - email | bio

Bruce and Kimberly Miller say their son Cartaveis loved life and school and it was in his trying to get there on time that led to his being hit. Bruce Miller says, "Knowing Ta he was just trying to catch up with his brother and the other kid that was with them and why they took that route it kills us to think about."

They say Morris would have turned 13 on April 6th. They are encouraging parents to speak to their kids about traffic safety. The Miller's say they taught all of their 7 kids about how to cross the road. Now they wish they had drilled it in. They offer this advice to other parents, "Parents make sure they know the whereabouts of the children and helping them understand the routes to take in regards to where ever they go."



Miller says he was on his way to work when he got the call to pick up his other son from I20. "I was going to go to work and he left and it was like close to 6:45 or something like that and that's when the bus normally comes to pick the kids up but it was like maybe 7:10 or something like that and immediately we received a phone call where they told us that they have all the kids on the interstate."



Miller says this to the driver of the pick up that hit their son. "Feel bad for the driver. We forgive him. He's a victim as well. Everything it's just an accident."

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.



A fund has been set up at Capital One Bank. You can go to any branch and make a donation. The account is in the name of: Cartaveis Morris.

Click on the video link to watch to full unedited version of the interview with the parents.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Cartaveis Morris, 12, missed the bus this morning. His father says that's why he, his brother and a neighbor decided to walk taking a short cut crossing I-20 at Jewella. His father says Cartavies asked to borrow something for school then headed out the door. Minutes later, both parents were on the interstate something horrible had happened. Cartavies was hit and killed at 6:50 Tuesday morning, it was to dark for the driver of the red pick up to see him. But seeing people walking along and across I-20 is not unusual.

As a matter of fact, there's already a foot trail that's laid out marking the path people often walk. It starts behind the County Market on Greenwood Road off of Jewella and goes through to the interstate and you can see it all the way over to the other side.



Corporal Meosha Deal is a Shreveport police officer. "I've received complaints about mothers with babies in strollers picking the strollers up at the barriers and taking the kids across the interstate."

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover says, "I'm not sure what we can do, except to rebuild the fence and try to make it a bit more difficult for folks to have to traverse this way."

We actually found three different holes with trails that people use to cross I-20. There's of course this one behind County Market near Jewella, another one on the other side, and a third about a mile further down. And there use to be more.

Deal says, "They cut the fence and tore it down again. So the second time I went back in and I had reinforcement put on the fence." She says she's already working on closing the other holes and hopes to have them done in the coming days.

Walking across the interstate is illegal.

"There is an obvious need in this community to provide safe passage across a major transportation artery. Pedestrian walkways and regular public transportation to places of commerce and education are the obligation of the responsible governmental agencies to provide."

Robert - Lodi, TX

"I do not think the City of Shreveport should have to do anything in response to these accidents other than maybe call child protection. Why are these children allowed to cross these busy highways alone? This is an accident waiting to happen. The City can not be responsible if parents allow their children to be put at risk like this."

-Donna

"I can only say how sorry I am about the death of this young child trying to get to school in Shreveport. I drove my child to school everyday until he was able to drive himself. It is just too busy and too dark at that time of day to allow children to cross streets without monitored crosswalks. Was there a bus route the child could take advantage of? No, I do not think that Shreveport could build an overpass for pedestrian traffic across an Interstate if alternate routes are available."

-Gail