KSLA anchor at airport for deployment to Iraq

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Keeping you up-to-date on the journey of our own Pat Simon, a citizen soldier, who headed out early Saturday morning for deployment in Iraq.

Simon is a member of the National Guard's 225th Engineer Brigade. Saturday morning he left from Shreveport Regional Airport for Fort Benning, Georgia.

Once in Georgia, Simon will train for his deployment to Iraq.

The 225th Engineer Brigade is responsible for clearing roads after roadside bombs, and repairing buildings, roads and bridges.

Simon says he sees his upcoming journey to be a lot easier with the well wishes of KSLA News 12 viewers, "What goes through my mind is the mission ahead and obviously the thoughts and prayers from all of our viewers, my family and friends that I'm leaving behind here and I really, really appreciate all of you for the kind words and the thoughts and the warm expressions, I tried to return as many phone calls and email messages and so on, so I know that you're keeping me in your prayers and I appreciate that very much," said Simon.

The 225th Engineer Brigade is one of the largest units with more than 3,000 soldiers.