Texarkana evangelist Tony Alamo gets new lawyer

TEXARKANA, AR (AP) - Jailed evangelist Tony Alamo has hired a new lawyer to defend him against federal charges that he brought young girls across state lines for sex.

Alamo had been represented by Little Rock attorney John Wesley Hall Jr. Replacing Hall will be Beverly Hills, Calif. based lawyer Danny Davis.

According to the Associated Press, Davis said that Alamo was concerned about the amount of trial preparation that will be needed and that he was looking for an attorney less busy than Hall.

The 74-year-old Alamo is facing a 10-count federal indictment in the Western District of Arkansas alleging he brought young girls across state lines for sex.

Alamo has been in jail without bond following his arrest after the raid on his compound in Fouke.