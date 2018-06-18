Crime Stoppers says cash, app having big impact on crime-fighting tips

The president of Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers says big-time cash is helping authorities crack cases throughout Caddo Parish. With the money, the app and the promise of anonymity, "we're seeing more witnesses break their silence when it comes to violence."
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.