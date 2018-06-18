Relative Humidity-Dew Point-Feels Like

The official start of summer is just days away and it is bound to get hot and humid. You may hear us use the terms dew point, relative humidity, or feels like temperature throughout the summer, but what's the difference?
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.