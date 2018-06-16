Greedy and LeeLee Backpack Giveaway

LSU Cornerback Andraez' "Greedy" Williams and OSU Cornerback Rodarius "LeeLee" hosted a backpack giveaway at the Salvation Army in Shreveport. The reason they take their education serious is because they know it makes their mother proud.
