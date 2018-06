Bossier Parish authorities book Richard Allen McLendon, 54, of the 500 block of Parker Road in Haughton, on 1 count each of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a gun. He is suspected of fatally shooting 61-year-old Steven J. Beaird, of Walker Road in Shreveport. Beaird's body was found next to a motorcycle in the 600 block of Parker Road the morning of June 15.