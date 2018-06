An explosion in 2012 at an installation in Webster Parish now has an official facing five years in prison. The plea agreement arises over a criminal conspiracy that led to the blast at the Explo Systems facility at Camp Minden, federal authorities say. William Terry Wright, 64, of Bossier City, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30. The Explo Systems vice president pleaded guilty June 14. He also faces a $250,000 fine and paying $149,032.80 in restitution.