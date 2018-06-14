EXCLUSIVE: On eve of another special session, LA governor takes a stand and defends himself

Worries over possible budget cuts, another special legislative session and an official's call for his resignation. Those are topics Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards discussed with us today at the state capitol Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about these issues, takes a stand and defends himself in an exclusive interview with KSLA News 12.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.