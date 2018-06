The Louisiana Treasury Department says it has returned $2.3 million to a North Louisiana homeowner. The funds are unclaimed oil royalties from a deceased relative. It's the largest sum the department ever has returned. Treasurer John Schroder emphasizes that this is a very rare case and that most unclaimed property falls in the range of $900. Click here to learn how to check whether you have unclaimed property: https://buff.ly/2JElDkX