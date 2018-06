A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot at least twice in his mid- to upper body, authorities say. Now Shreveport police also are trying to determine where the shooting occurred. The wounded 14- to 19-year-old male showed up on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of Hollywood Avenue about 12:56 p.m. June 7, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Authorities say he had run there from somewhere to the north.