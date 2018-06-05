In wake of wrecks, authorities remind motorists to drive safely - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

In wake of wrecks, authorities remind motorists to drive safely

Multiple crashes within a couple days on I-20 in the Shreveport-Bossier City area have authorities reminding motorists to wear their seatbelts, obey the speed limit and do not drive too closely to the vehicle in front of you.

