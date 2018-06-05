In wake of wrecks, authorities remind motorists to drive safely

Multiple crashes within a couple days on I-20 in the Shreveport-Bossier City area have authorities reminding motorists to wear their seatbelts, obey the speed limit and do not drive too closely to the vehicle in front of you.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.