Wrecks on both sides of Interstate 20 in Shreveport-Bossier City raise concerns about safety. Inclement weather could have contributed to some of the wrecks June 5. "It's kind of a running joke in Louisiana (that) when it rains, people forget how to drive," Trooper Glenn Younger said. "And that's really true in the respect that we don't leave enough distance between the car ahead of us."