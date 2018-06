Nearly 40 teams and 250 players hit the court for the annual Katy Build tennis tournament at North Bossier Tennis Center. Money raised goes toward Katy Build, which builds homes for families in need. It's named after Katy Watkins, an Airline High student killed in a crash in 2006. On June 5, Bossier City Council members consider finalizing the donation of five more lots to the Fuller Center for Housing. Katy Build teams up with the center to build the homes.