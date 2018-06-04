Tre'Davious White's 1st Football Camp

Tre'Davious White made his own dream come true today by hosting his first ever football camp at Independence Stadium. The message was simple, "work hard, accomplish your goals and once you make it give back."
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.