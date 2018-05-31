KSLA Salutes: Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard

To honor with dignity. That's the mission of the Air Force honor guard. And members of the Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard take seriously their job of showing reverence at a time of loss of the fallen. KSLA Salutes the BAFB Honor Guard.
