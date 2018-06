The national restaurant chain Firehouse Subs has given Texarkana, Texas, more than $7,000 to buy six pulse oximeters. The devices will be used to measure the oxygen saturation in the bloodstream of residents and firefighters. A portion of customers' purchases at Firehouse Subs locations in the U.S. goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.