The Remembering Our Fallen tribute towers memorial made its way to Shreveport on May 30. Veterans and law enforcement officers led a processional for the memorial that features 31 glass towers showing photos of nearly 5,000 people who have died in the War on Terror. The tribute will be on display behind Shreveport Aquarium on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. June 1.