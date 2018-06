Three students are representing the ArkLaTex at this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee underway through May 31. They are Calvin Alexander, of Caddo Middle Magnet; Alan Chavez, of Tatum Middle; and Sidharth Mody, of Southfield School. Last year, Alexander tied for 41st place. The winner will get more than $40,000, a pizza party at their school and a trip to New York City.