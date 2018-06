Bossier Parish School Board says a $50,000 settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by a South Louisiana head football coach who was handcuffed and led off the field. Live Oak High's Barry Musemeche claimed he was unlawfully detained and defamed over a marching band dispute prior to a football playoff game Nov. 9, 2012. Bossier School District's attorney says the settlement was split between the district and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.