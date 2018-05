The transformation Hirsch Memorial Coliseum temporarily underwent for the 2018 Miss USA pageant was remarkable and a good example of what the venue is capable of now, general manager Scott Muscutt says. "If somebody ever came to the building and said, 'Oh, I'm never going to do something at Hirsch Colesium,' well, we can now say 'If it's good enough for the Miss USA pageant, it's good enough for anybody'."