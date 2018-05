The fatal shooting of a man in a home near Liberty Eylau, Texas, appears to have been self-defense, authorities say. Bowie County sherif's deputies have released a woman who was being held for questioning. She reportedly told detectives that her boyfriend Cecil Ellis Jr. choked her to the point she passed out while he was assaulting her. Once she regained consciousness, she told authorities, she grabbed a gun and fired. A young child was in the home at the time.