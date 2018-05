There's a group who for years has been praying for Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. They gather weekly just blocks from where 4-year-old Messiah Murphy was fatally shot recently. And the group's members - some former gang members and some ex-convicts - say the battle between the light and the dark is as intense as ever. Watch Praying for Allendale on May 24 on KSLA News 12 at 10.