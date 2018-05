A former Shreveport area youth athletics coach must spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. Samuel Brock, a 55-year-old who ran the Shreveport area rugby club, entered the pleas May 23 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. The judge ordered him to serve 1.5 years of his sentence at hard labor.