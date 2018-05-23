Truck with faulty door latch hits house after driver bails - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

A 17-year-old driver fell out of a pickup as it made a turn onto Oriole Street in Bossier City. The truck then ran into a house. There was a passenger in the pickup. No injures were reported. Police say the driver's door would not latch. The driver was cited for having an unsafe vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

