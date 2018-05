The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal is expected to decide by the end of June whether to reverse a lower court's dismissal of a defamation lawsuit against Shreveport's mayor and CAO. The case filed by lawyers for Scott Pernici and Michael Wainwright was dismissed last year. The two have been in a longstanding legal fight with the city over water underbilling. The pair claim comments the city officials made when talking about the issue were defamatory.