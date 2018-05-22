Miss USA judge, ex-contestant Natasha Curry says pageant transfo - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA judge, ex-contestant Natasha Curry says pageant transforms your life, instills confidence

"Miss USA is going to be a leader. She is going to be confident. She is going to be somebody who commands the room when she walks in and a life changer, a game changer," Miss USA 2018 judge Natasha Curry says. The title holder has the power to inspire young girls to graduate from college and go on to do great things, she added.

Powered by Frankly