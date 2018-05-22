Louisiana governor lays out state budget proposal

"What makes this special session different is that we've reached the end of the road. This is it. On June 30, $1.4 billion will be gone," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in laying out his state budget proposal May 22 in Lafayette.
