Louisiana governor lays out state budget proposal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Louisiana governor lays out state budget proposal

"What makes this special session different is that we've reached the end of the road. This is it. On June 30, $1.4 billion will be gone," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in laying out his state budget proposal May 22 in Lafayette.

Powered by Frankly