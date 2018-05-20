Women can get a free mammogram May 20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Women can get a free mammogram May 20

Women age 40 or older can get free breast cancer screenings from 3 to 8 p.m. May 21 at the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy. The annual Ladies Night Out event also will offer food and prizes. And each woman who gets a free mammogram will get a $10 incentive card for free manicures.

