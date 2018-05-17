Shootings kill 1, critically hurt 2 and wound 1 more - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shootings kill 1, critically hurt 2 and wound 1 more

Just hours after parish and city law enforcement agencies announced they are teaming up to fight crime in Shreveport, more violence breaks out in the city. One person is dead, two others are in critical condition and another person was wounded in the latest shootings.

Powered by Frankly