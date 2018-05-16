Athlete of the Week: Parkway High's George Booras - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Athlete of the Week: Parkway High's George Booras

With another season coming to a close, so ends the legacy of another Parkway High great, reaching impressive heights no other Panther has achieved in this week's Landers Athlete of the Week. In general, George Booras is as accomplished as about any pitcher. But it's what he's doing with the books that's kind of rewriting the rationale of being a student athlete.

