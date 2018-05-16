RAW: "The Juice is Loose:" O.J. Simpson spotted in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

RAW: "The Juice is Loose:" O.J. Simpson spotted in Shreveport

 O.J. Simpson has been spotted in Shreveport, where the NFL Hall of Famer has been playing golf, visiting friends and celebrating anniversaries and birthdays. "Even had a nephew propose marriage this weekend." THE STORY >> » https://buff.ly/2Ks54c6

