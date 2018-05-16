Ahead of Mudbug Madness, caterer says this is the best crawfish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ahead of Mudbug Madness, caterer says this is the best crawfish season ever for this time of year

Robert Shaver, who has been standing on the corner of Youree at Ockley drives for 24 years, says this simply is the best crawfish season he's ever seen for this time of year.
