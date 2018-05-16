RAW VIDEO: Military dad surprises daughter during graduation - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

RAW VIDEO: Military dad surprises daughter during graduation

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Conway worked with Hope High School leaders and recorded a video message for his daughter and other members of the Class of 2018 that was shown at the end of their graduation ceremony. He showed up to surprise her.

